Man Who Sent Manure to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Identified as Child Psychologist

The person who sent Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin a box of manure in response to President Donald Trump’s tax reform has been identified as Dr. Robert Strong, a psychologist for the Los Angeles Department of Children’s Health.

Dr. Strong proudly claimed credit for the prank after sending the suspicious package, which caused panic in Mnuchin’s Bel Air neighborhood on Saturday and forced the Los Angeles Police Department to send in its bomb squad on the holiday weekend.

Aerial footage from @NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 shows officers investigating a large box wrapped in wrapping paper; it's not clear what is inside the box addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. https://t.co/w0QsUKuIHI pic.twitter.com/2j0VmdtHFG — Whitney Ashton (@whit_ashton) December 24, 2017

It turns out the package was not just addressed to Secretary Mnuchin himself but also to the president — although Dr. Strong incorrectly wrote “Mrs. Mnuchin,” which could refer to the secretary’s wife, who has become a target of hatred for her ostentatious displays of wealth. (The proper plural of “Mr.” is “Messrs.”, derived from French.)

“What I did, I would like to compare to what Jesus did when he went into the temple and overturned the tables of the moneychangers, who were exploiting the people financially in the name of religion. I feel like that’s what the GOP has done to the American people,” Strong told Southern California Public Radio.- READ MORE

