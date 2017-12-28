True Pundit

MAN OF THE PEOPLE: Obama Says What He Misses About Leaving Office: ‘I Used To Cause Traffic’

In an interview former U.S. president Barack Obama gave to Great Britain’s Prince Harry for BBC radio back in September that has just been released, Obama deigned to express his usual feel for the common man. Asked what he missed since leaving office, he patronized, “I used to cause traffic, I now experience traffic.”

As The Guardian reports, hilariously, Obama offered this jewel: “This generation is the most sophisticated, the most tolerant in many ways, the most embracing of diversity, the most tech-savvy, the most entrepreneurial, but they do not have much faith in existing institutions.”

Of course, Obama himself had nothing to do with that, whether it was his lack of support for law enforcement or his cynical use of the media. – READ MORE

