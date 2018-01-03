True Pundit

MAN OF THE PEOPLE: Bernie Sanders Wears $700 Coat To Swear In New York Mayor

New York mayor Bill de Blasio chose Vermont senator-turned-progressive-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders to swear him in to his second term this weekend, solidifying a “bromance” de Blasio hopes will translate into Sanders naming him his socialist successor in national politics.

But the ceremony was so cold, Bernie Sanders was forced to upgrade his traditionally unkempt look, and he did it with a decidedly un-99%-er coat by the decidedly upmarket Burton outfitters.

The septuagenarian senator wore a $690 Burton 2L LZ down jacket pulled up around his ears as he administered de Blasio’s oath of office in the subzero weather, even though de Blasio and his family were dressed (also to the nines) in tailored wool and faux fur.  – READ MORE

