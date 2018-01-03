Man Opens up About His Experience Playing Golf With Trump — It Smashes the Media Narrative (VIDEO)

On Monday, Taylor Funk and his dad, Fred, played 18 holes of golf with President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Funk documented the whole thing in a YouTube video he posted Tuesday, which has since been deleted but can be seen below.

At the end of the video, Funk explains how “Secret Service was amazing. There’s a ton of them out there. They’re just a well-oiled machine; it’s incredible. They’re in trees, they’re everywhere. And it was just an amazing day.”

He talked about Trump’s personality:

“He’s an amazing guy. Very engaging, very thoughtful. Asked a lot of questions, wanted to know how he could be a better golfer, better president. He gave us insights on business and life and the world. It was just an amazing time and an experience we’ll never forget.” – READ MORE

