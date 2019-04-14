Man Lit Himself On Fire Outside Of White House

A man riding a scooter reportedly lit himself on fire outside of the White House Friday afternoon with U.S. Secret Service arriving on scene.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly riding a scooter outside of the White House when he set his jacket on fire. Secret Service, the D.C. Fire department and medics all responded. The fire was reportedly put out by the Secret Service, who then discovered a suspicious package near him.
The man has reportedly been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.)
