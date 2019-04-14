Man Lit Himself On Fire Outside Of White House

A man riding a scooter reportedly lit himself on fire outside of the White House Friday afternoon with U.S. Secret Service arriving on scene.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly riding a scooter outside of the White House when he set his jacket on fire. Secret Service, the D.C. Fire department and medics all responded. The fire was reportedly put out by the Secret Service, who then discovered a suspicious package near him.

ALERT: Secret Service personnel are responding to a police/medical incident on Pennsylvania Ave. along the @WhiteHouse North Fence Line. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 12, 2019

UPDATE: A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave. outside the North Fence Line. Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 12, 2019

#NEW Secret Service has apprehended a man who attempted to light himself on fire outside the White House. The man reportedly lit his jacket on fire before being arrested. He is being treated for injuries, no threat determined against the President. pic.twitter.com/L8tTj3lDUJ — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) April 12, 2019

Report: Man Lights himself on fire in front of the White House …



That’ll show Trump …. pic.twitter.com/MqsnX7pOfb — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) April 12, 2019

White House scene just before Secret Service forced reporters indoors



Some journalists have photos of the individual who caught fire, but I do not pic.twitter.com/4uqYN6dBi6 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) April 12, 2019

The man has reportedly been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

