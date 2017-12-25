Man leaves $3,000 tip and inspiring holiday message on bill at diner

A patron at a Washington state diner gave its employees a good reason to celebrate the season with a $3,000 tip and a sweet holiday message.

Dwayne Clarke, 59, ordered his usual last Saturday, but he wanted to do something different for the staff at The Brief Encounter Cafe in Bellevue, Wash.

Staffers described him to WLTX him as a friendly guy who always sits in the same booth and orders the same breakfast: eggs over easy, hash browns and extra crispy bacon.

Clarke, the CEO of Aegis Living, left a $3,000 tip on a $39.60 bill without saying anything else to the workers.

On the back of the receipt he wrote the following:

“You guys do a great job! When I was 7, I washed dishes and my mom cooked in a diner like this. We were dirt poor and didn’t have money for Christmas. Hopefully, this will help all of you have a better Christmas.” – READ MORE

