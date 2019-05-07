Man Interrupts Hillary Clinton’s Speaking Event: ‘You’re Going to Jail, Lady!’ (VIDEO)

A heckler attending the final night of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s cross-country tour interrupted the proceedings by shouting at the former secretary of State, “You’re going to jail, lady.”

The Clintons were speaking at an event in Las Vegas titled — after some people’s worst nightmares — “An Evening with the Clintons.”

A man describing himself on social media as a combat veteran and an apparent fan of the recently de-platformed Alex Jones disrupted the event and told Hillary she’s headed to jail.

“I’m a deplorable! I’m a deplorable!” the man shouted.

“You’re going to jail, lady!” – READ MORE