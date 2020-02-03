Man in Arizona accused of being Al Qaeda leader by Iraq: feds

A man the Iraqi government says is an Al Qaeda leader has been arrested in Arizona, prosecutors said.

Authorities in Iraq have accused Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, of killing two police officers in Fallujah in 2006 with other members of the terror group founded by Usama Bin Laden, Arizona federal prosecutors said.

Al-Nouri was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix and appeared before a federal magistrate Friday. The FBI and U.S. Marshals arrested him after Iraq requested his extradition.

“According to the information provided by the Government of Iraq in support of its extradition request, Ahmed served as the leader of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, which planned operations targeting Iraqi police,” Arizona federal prosecutors said in a news release. – READ MORE