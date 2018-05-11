Politics
Man Holds Up A Sign That Says ‘CNN Is Fake News’ For Trump — His Reaction Makes Crowd Go Wild
President Trump gave a rousing campaign speech in Indiana Thursday night.
However, after the speech had concluded, a Trump supporter was waiting with a sign with a message to another one of the president’s favorite targets: CNN.
A man held a “CNN IS VERY FAKE NEWS” sign high above his head as Trump walked offstage.
Trump pointed at the man, shouted something inaudible and pumped his fists. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller