Man Gropes Tourist, Telling Her She ‘Liked It’ Because She’s ‘American.’ He Messed With The Wrong Girl.

While traveling alone in Dublin, Ireland last month, a Colorado woman was harassed and physically assaulted on the street by a man who tauntingly told her she probably “liked it” because she’s an “American.”

Yeah, the assailant messed with the wrong girl. Leanna Carr, 26, happens to be a powerlifter and a strength coach, and when she felt threatened by the man, she reacted by punching him right in the kisser.

Carr was catching a bus to Galway when she felt a man grab her rear end “aggressively and intentionally.” The assaulter was reportedly laughing “hysterically” when she turned around to see who attacked her. “You’re an American, you probably liked it,” he whispered to her. That was enough for Carr to clench her fist and punch the man.

“I wasn’t really thinking,” she told Fox News. “I was angry and in the moment. He wasn’t taking me seriously.”

“If this had happened in the past, I probably would have just let him get away with it,” explained Carr. “But this time, my reaction was to defend myself. So I hit him.”

While walking down the street in Dublin earlier this week, a man grabbed my butt. He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said “you’re an American, you probably liked it”. Apparently traveling solo has made me a better person bc my first reaction was to punch him in the face 😳 pic.twitter.com/qJ82a3iimI — Leanna Carr (@Leanna_Carr) April 21, 2018

Carr posted a photo of her bruised knuckles to Twitter on April 21, explaining the incident. “While walking down the street in Dublin earlier this week, a man grabbed my butt. He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said ‘you’re an American, you probably liked it,'” she captioned the photo. “Apparently traveling solo has made me a better person bc my first reaction was to punch him in the face.” – READ MORE

