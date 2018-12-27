Man Gets $1.1 Million After Serving 17 Years for a Crime He Never Committed

Imprisoned in 2000 for an aggravated robbery that he did not commit — a robbery committed by his doppelganger — Richard Anthony Jones was finally released in 2017.

As the year of 2018 winds down, this is surely one of the happiest stories for this man and his family — though nothing can make up for the lost time.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt revealed last week that the parties had agreed on a settlement of $1.1 million.

Though there was an absence of physical evidence, fingerprints, or DNA that tied Jones to the crime all those years ago, he was convicted of trying to steal a purse in a Walmart parking lot in Roeland Park, Kansas, back in 1999.

To make matters worse, Jones had an ironclad alibi.

He had attended a birthday party at that time, and multiple witnesses said so.

Yet he was misidentified by two witnesses to the robbery.- READ MORE