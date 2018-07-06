Man fired after video of him Hassling black woman for ID at community pool goes viral (Video)

A man was fired from his company after a now-viral video captured an altercation in which the man called the police on a black woman because he wanted her to verify that she had access to a neighborhood pool.

“We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one of our employees outside the workplace,” Sonoco, a global packaging solutions supplier, said in a statement.

We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace, and we have released this statement. pic.twitter.com/vl8Vk4ykoc — Sonoco (@Sonoco_Products) July 6, 2018

This man called the cops on a Black neighbor while she was using a community pool pic.twitter.com/V6caCaF6SF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 6, 2018

