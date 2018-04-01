Science
Man dies from too much anti-diarrhea medication
A Pennsylvania man reportedly died after taking too much anti-diarrhea medication.
Medical examiners said this week that 29-year-old Arjun Patel’s death in November was caused by loperamide poisoning, news station KDKA reported.
Loperamide, also known as Imodium, is an over-the-counter medication used to reduce the frequency of diarrhea, according to the FDA. – READ MORE
