Man dies from too much anti-diarrhea medication

A Pennsylvania man reportedly died after taking too much anti-diarrhea medication.

Medical examiners said this week that 29-year-old Arjun Patel’s death in November was caused by loperamide poisoning, news station KDKA reported.

Those who purchase the drug over the counter should not take more than 8 mg a day https://t.co/3PZYsBM7Eh — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2018

Loperamide, also known as Imodium, is an over-the-counter medication used to reduce the frequency of diarrhea, according to the FDA. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1