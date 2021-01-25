Man Charged In Capitol Riot Barred From Commenting About ‘Matters Related To US Govt’ Online

A federal judge has ordered a Kentucky man who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month not to make any comments about the breach or the U.S. government online.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that “Damon Michael Beckley, who was arrested by the FBI in Cub Run last week, was released on a conditional bond, which barred him from using the internet to post about the rally or ‘the matters related to the U.S. government,’ according to court records.” The outlet also reported Beckley “was also prohibited from attending any rallies, protests or demonstration” and must be monitored by GPS.

Cub Run is about 80 miles south of Louisville.

The order, which was filed on Wednesday and signed by Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl, additionally bans Beckley from entering all state or federal properties “except for court of vehicular registration purposes,” the report said.- READ MORE

