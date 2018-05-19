Man carrying American flag, sidearm approached Texas school after shooting, offering ‘support’ (VIDEO)

A man arrived near the scene of a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday bearing an American flag and an apparent sidearm, saying he was there to “make America great again” and offer “support” in a now viral video clip.

Between eight and 10 fatalities have been reported at the Houston-area high school after a shooter opened fire on Friday morning. Reporters near the scene spoke with the man, who appeared to be open-carrying a handgun as he headed toward the school grounds.

Guns and prayers: A man shows up to the Santa Fe High School (Texas) shooting with an American flag and a gun. Another man says "it's an embarrassment." pic.twitter.com/TAixNrJCPp — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 18, 2018

“Offering support,” the man told CBS News affiliate KHOU-TV when asked what he aimed to accomplish by visiting the area. He suggested that support could “go a long ways right now for a lot of people.” – READ MORE

