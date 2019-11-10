Man calling himself ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ attempts to run for president

A New Hampshire man attempted to register for a presidential bid in New Hampshire with the nickname “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Rod Webber, a New Hampshire resident and popular personality during election time, was denied his effort to register for the first-in-the-nation primary on Friday. Democratic front-runner Joe Biden and entrepreneur Andrew Yang successfully filed in New Hampshire on the same day.

Webber, who is popularly known as “Flowerman,” has long been a fixture during early voting in New Hampshire, which marked its 100th straight year as being the earliest polling place in the nation. Donning a motorcycle helmet and a sign that read “Epstein didn’t kill himself” in red paint, Webber arrived to register his candidacy in New Hampshire with $1,000 and what he thought were all other required documents and criteria. His attempt to enter “Epstein didn’t kill himself” was thwarted, however, when the New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner told him to “come back.”

As press awaits @JoeBiden, this candidate is arguing with NH officials that he should be able to get on the ballot as “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself Weber.” Then someone else walked in and asked the Epstein guy to move out of the way so he could file for the ballot. New Hampshire! pic.twitter.com/EouGWIIdAo — Stephanie Murray (@stephanie_murr) November 8, 2019

“Come back with what?” Webber said to the room full of reporters. “I’ve come with the requisite money; I’m over 35; I’ve lived in the United States my entire life. I can use a nickname.” New Hampshire law does allow candidates to register with a nickname but not a political slogan or message.

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died in August at age 66 while awaiting trial for trafficking, rape, assault, and many other crimes. His death in a Manhattan jail was ruled a suicide by the New York medical examiner, but rumors have swirled that he died at the order of one of his alleged high-profile associates. Epstein was reported to have had connections to former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and attorney Alan Dershowitz, among others. – READ MORE