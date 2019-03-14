Man blocks bow and arrow attack with his phone: police

An Australian man was able to shield himself with his phone after he came under attack from a bow and arrow-wielding man, police said Wednesday.

The 43-year-old from Nimbin was getting out of his car Wednesday when a man he knew was standing outside his residence holding a bow and arrow, New South Wales Police said. The man picked up his phone to take a picture of the scene when the armed man “was ready to fire,” police said.

Police say the suspect fired the arrow at the resident which punctured the man’s cell phone. The phone hit him in the chin which gave him a small laceration “that didn’t require medical treatment,” police said.

