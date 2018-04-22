View our Privacy Policy

Man Behind Viral ‘Starbucks Reparations’ Video Speaks Out — He’s ‘Sick’ of Liberals ‘Using Black People’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
If you saw this week’s video of a black man demanding free coffee at Starbucks, you might have thought he was a liberal upset about the company calling the cops on two black men in Philadelphia.

But it turns out that Bryan Sharpe, the man featured in the video, filmed it because he was “sick and tired of liberals using black people and making us look like victims.”

While appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday, Sharpe said he also made the video to prove that people only promoted black people when they fell in line with their agenda. – READ MORE

"I bet if I go into Starbucks and I follow a liberal narrative, I’ll make the news," he said.

