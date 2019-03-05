Man Ate Nothing But Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packets While Trapped In Snow For Five Days

An Oregon man says he survived for five days while trapped by heavy snow in his car by eating only Taco Bell hot sauce packets.

Heavy snows trapped Jeremy Taylor and his dog, Ally, in Taylor’s car on a U.S. Forest service road on Feb. 24 in Sunriver, according to Fox5.

Taylor and his dog slept in the car and attempted to hike out the next day, but the previous night’s snowfall made the way impassable and forced them to return to the car, where they stayed until Friday, when a snowmobiler discovered them. Taylor said he survived by eating only three Taco Bell hot sauce packets over those five days.

“Taco bell fire sauce saves lives,” Taylor wrote in response to a friend’s Facebook comment.

A search and rescue team member rode out to Taylor and Ally after the snowmobiler’s discovery and hauled them out of the woods with a large tractor. The pair was in good condition but extremely hungry according to local authorities.

