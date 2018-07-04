Man Assaulted Secret Service Officer Outside White House After Immigration Rally

A U.S. Secret Service officer was injured in an assault while on patrol outside the White House on Saturday shortly after the major immigration rally in Lafayette Park, according to newly filed federal court records.

Steven Carmona is accused of illegally parking his BMW along Pennsylvania Avenue, moving a bicycle rack-style security barrier erected for the rally and screaming at the officers “Where is the president?” according to a Secret Service affidavit obtained by the News4 I-Team.

The court filings say that after Secret Service officers tried to stop Carmona for illegal parking, Carmona moved the security barrier and then punched an officer in the jaw and the left eye. Two officers took Carmona to the ground and placed leg shackles on him because they said he was kicking at the officers, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says a Secret Service officer suffered a possible concussion and a knee injury.

“Carmona was placed under arrest for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. While being placed under arrest, Carmona asked ‘Where is the President?’ He also stated to officers ‘Just end it, just kill me,'” the affidavit says. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1