Man who assaulted Rand Paul hit with federal charges

Two months after Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was assaulted while mowing his lawn at his home in Kentucky, the man who attacked him is facing federal charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana released a statement describing the charges Friday.

The statement said that 58-year-old Rene A. Boucher was charged with felony assault of a member of Congress.

“Assaulting a member of Congress is an offense we take very seriously,” said U.S. Attorney Minkler. “Those who choose to commit such an act will be held accountable.”

“According to court documents,” the statement continued, “Boucher and the victim are neighbors in Bowling Green, Kentucky.” – READ MORE

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul brushed off suggestions that President Trump holds a racial animus against Haitians because he once supported Paul’s trip to the Caribbean nation to do eye surgeries on poor Haitians.

Paul said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday that Trump donated money to a medical mission trip Paul took before he was president. Paul did about 200 surgeries on Haitians that allowed them to see while he was on the trip, and he said that’s evidence Trump isn’t prejudiced against the country.

“It is unfair to draw conclusions from a remark that I think wasn’t constructive is the least we can say and I think it is unfair to all of a sudden, paint him, well, he’s a racist, when I know for a fact he cares very deeply about the people in Haiti because he helped to finance a trip, we were able to give vision back for 200 people in Haiti,” Paul said. – READ MORE

Sen. Rand Paul threatened to filibuster the FISA bill Friday if certain changes were not made.

No American should have their right to privacy taken away! #FILIBUSTER — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 11, 2018

“If there were ever something worth filibustering, I think it would be filibustering for the Bill of Rights,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox News.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was reauthorized by the House on Thursday and heads to the Senate for further debate. Section 702 of the FISA bill allows surveillance agencies to collect intelligence on those suspected of espionage or terrorism. – READ MORE