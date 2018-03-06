Man arrested with severed head in bag was a ‘mama’s boy’

A New York tourist who was arrested in Japan while carrying the severed head of a woman in his suitcase was a so-called “mama’s boy” and former member of the U.S. Air Force, the New York Post reports.

Yevgenity Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, was on vacation when he tried to leave Osaka with the remains of a woman he’d met last month on a dating site.

Bayraktar, who reportedly lived in a modest bungalow on Long Island with his mother and her third husband, served 11 months of a four-year stint as an airman first class, according to the Air Force.

“He and his mother were very close, but he and I were not,” said Benny Dacy, Bayraktar’s former stepfather, who now lives in Houston.

Dacy, who met his future bride, Regina Mishura, in Odessa, told the Post that he tried to cultivate a bond with his new wife’s son, but the boy kept to himself and was very close to his mother.

“He was a mama’s boy,” said Dacy, 69. “If we were having dinner and he didn’t like the food, his mother would get up in the middle of the meal to cook him something special, and this was at a time when we didn’t have a lot of money.” – READ MORE

