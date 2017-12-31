Man arrested at Houston hotel had AR-15, shotgun, ammo in room above New Year’s Eve celebration

Police arrested a man on Sunday morning with a collection of weapons staying at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Houston, Texas, his room reportedly overlooked an area where a New Year’s Eve celebration was set to take place.

Houston police found an AR-15, a shotgun, a handgun, and many rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s room, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Hotel security called the Houston police around 1:30 a.m. after the man became intoxicated at the hotel bar and began fighting with staff.

Police intended to arrest the man for disorderly conduct, but they found the arsenal when they entered his room to gather his belongings. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *