True Pundit

Security

Man arrested at Houston hotel had AR-15, shotgun, ammo in room above New Year’s Eve celebration

Posted on by
Share:

Police arrested a man on Sunday morning with a collection of weapons staying at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Houston, Texas, his room reportedly overlooked an area where a New Year’s Eve celebration was set to take place.

Houston police found an AR-15, a shotgun, a handgun, and many rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s room, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Hotel security called the Houston police around 1:30 a.m. after the man became intoxicated at the hotel bar and began fighting with staff.

Police intended to arrest the man for disorderly conduct, but they found the arsenal when they entered his room to gather his belongings. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Man arrested at Houston hotel had AR-15, shotgun, ammo in room above New Year's Eve celebration
Man arrested at Houston hotel had AR-15, shotgun, ammo in room above New Year's Eve celebration

Police intended to arrest the man for disorderly conduct after he became intoxicated at the hotel bar, but they found the weapons when they...
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: