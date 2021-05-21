Man Arrested And Charged After Allegedly Talking About His Involvement In The Capitol Riot At The Dentist

A man was charged after allegedly sharing details and video of his participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., while at his dentist’s office, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Daniel Warmus, a New York resident, reportedly shared that he smoked marijuana and recorded video inside of the Capitol building during the riot, according to an anonymous tip provided to the FBI by an individual who overheard the conversation at the dentist’s office, NBC News reported.

Warmus was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while on Capitol grounds as well as violent entry, according to the Department of Justice, NBC News reported. Warmus also faces charges for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority and intent to obstruct the orderly conduct of government.

An investigation into the anonymous tip found security footage allegedly showing Warmus entering through the Senate doors around 2:15 p.m., according to the complaint, NBC News reported. He was allegedly seen wearing a “Trump 2020” hat, a “CNN is fake news” hoodie and carrying a “fuck Antifa” flag.

A search warrant reportedly revealed Warmus’ cell phone records placed him around and inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to the complaint, NBC News reported. The records matched his cell phone model and serial number.

Warmus initially appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York Tuesday afternoon and is expected to appear in D.C. district court next week, NBC News reported. His attorney, Daniel DuBois, said they were “looking forward to all of the facts and circumstances surrounding the events of January 6th coming to light.”