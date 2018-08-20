Man Arrested After Link to Over 100 Synthetic Marijuana OD’s

A 53-year-old New Haven, Connecticut, man has been arrested in connection with a batch of synthetic marijuana that caused over 100 overdoses, according to the New York Post.

Authorities say they caught John Parker with 32 bags of the substance, known as K2, during an arrest on Friday.

Many of the overdoses had occurred in just one park in the Connecticut city. The park is known as “The Green.”

Victims of the overdoses identified Parker “as one of the people who was dealing K2 on the New Haven Green, where most of the overdoses occurred Wednesday and Thursday, Police Chief Anthony Campbell said,” the Post reported.

“No deaths were reported, and officials said most people recovered quickly.

“Parker, who was arrested Wednesday, was charged with drug crimes after being found in possession of the K2 bags, Campbell said. He was also charged in connection with drug sales in the city earlier this year, the chief said. – READ MORE