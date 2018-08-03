Man Arrested After Leaving Rep. Scalise Threatening Voicemail in Spanish: ‘Make No Mistake, You Will Pay – We Are the Majority’

A 63-year-old man named Carlos Bayon was arrested Thursday after leaving Rep. Steve Scalise and another unidentified lawmaker threatening voicemails.

Via The Hill: “Whip Scalise is grateful to law enforcement for their actions. He will never forget how their heroism saved his life and those of his colleagues last year,” Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine told The Hill in a statement. “As he has said before, there is absolutely no place in our political discourse for violent threats.”

Scalise and a second lawmaker from Washington state, who has not been identified, received the voicemails on June 30, 2018.

“Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there. You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere. We know where they are,” the voicemails said, according to Buffalo’s ABC affiliate WKBW. “We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente (Spanish for “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth). That is our law and we are the majority. Have a good day.”– READ MORE

Since nobody in the mainstream media will do the work, Rep. Steve Scalise — the congressman who miraculously survived an attack on his life last year — reminded the American people of exactly what took place between Russia and the United States during the Obama years.

“President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it’s important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point,” Scalise tweeted Monday.

President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it's important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point. https://t.co/Fni4HSAAZn — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

March 2009: President Obama and Secretary Clinton hit the reset button on relations with Russia. pic.twitter.com/5GafJAyww0 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

March 2012: President Obama promises Russia flexibility on missile defense in return for “space” during his final election. pic.twitter.com/vcBPKc2M9v — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

October 2012: President Obama mocks Governor Romney in a presidential debate for saying Russia is our number one geopolitical foe; Democrats, Liberal Media join in. (video via @FreeBeacon) pic.twitter.com/D1d8lPMmJo — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

August 2013: Russia-backed Syria crosses President Obama’s “red line” with a chemical weapon attack on its own citizens; President Obama fails to respond with force despite his original threat. https://t.co/sc3iRd4Jdg — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

June 2017: Senior Obama administration official admits they “sort of choked” when it came to dealing with Russia. President @realDonaldTrump won’t choke like President Obama did. https://t.co/UR33MRoJCo — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

A quick review of history is all it takes to reveal the stunning hypocrisy from the left and the liberal media on this issue. – READ MORE

