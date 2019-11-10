Man arrested after ‘Baby Trump’ protest balloon stabbed, deflated at Alabama-LSU game

A suspect was taken into custody Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a “Baby Trump” protest balloon on display near the University of Alabama, where President Trump was attending the Crimson Tide’s football game against LSU.

Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, was charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief, according to the Tuscaloosa News. The paper reported that Hutchinson posted a Facebook Live video saying he planned to deflate the balloon depicting Trump as a crying baby wearing a diaper and holding a cell phone.

“I’m going down here to make a scene, so y’all watch the news,” he said in the video. “This is pathetic. I’m fixing to get rowdy.”

Later, Hutchinson launched a crowdsourcing page to raise money for legal fees and restitution, AL.com reported.

“Hoyt made sure our beloved president didn’t have to see this disrespectful balloon on the streets of Ttown today!!,” a message on the page read. As of early Sunday, it showed more than $13,000 had been pledged, surpassing a goal of $6,000. – READ MORE