Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Gov. Cuomo Staffer In The Head With Cinder Block: Police

A New York City man was arrested after he allegedly hit a female staffer from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office with a cinder block in a seemingly random Christmas Eve attack, authorities said.

Christopher Guzman, 28, was charged with creeping up behind 51-year-old Lisa Cavanaugh and hitting her in the back of the head with the construction material, according to the New York Post. Cavanaugh, a recruitment and appointments officer for Cuomo, was briefly knocked unconscious and she suffered a deep laceration following the alleged attack, the Post reported.

The 51-year-old was just leaving work when the incident occurred in broad daylight at around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Post. Cavanaugh was rushed to a local hospital and the staffer is expected to recover from her injuries, the Post reported.

The alleged cinder block assault took place approximately six blocks from the governor’s Midtown office, and two bystanders who witnessed the incident alerted New York City Police Department officers, a separate Post report detailed.

A motive for the attack has yet to be determined by investigators.