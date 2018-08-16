Man Allegedly Tries To Kidnap 11-Year-Old Girl. Her 13-Year-Old Sister Has An Answer.

A Michigan man got more than he bargained for when he allegedly attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl who was with three other young girls; the other girls fought back, saving the 11-year-old and then running as a group for refuge to a nearby hotel.

Last Friday night, Bruce Hipkins, 22, was allegedly caught on a Speedway gas station surveillance video, apparently watching four girls, ages 11 to 14, as they shopped for sodas, as ABC 12 reported. When they exited the store, he allegedly followed them, but the girls noticed, and headed for a more well-lit area.

That didn’t help; according to Lauren Eickhoff, 13, who stated, “(He was) behind my sister and I screamed, ‘Allison’ and then he attacked.” Allison Eickhoff is 11 years old.

Lauren continued, “He said, ‘you’re coming with me.’ And like, he grabbed my face.”

She recalled thinking, “This can not be happening, I thought it was a test at first but then I’m like, ‘this is real.’”

The Eickhoffs were with their friends, who are 12 and 14. Lauren, who had a hot coffee in her hand at the time, recalled, "I grabbed my drink and chucked it at his head. I tried; I punched him in the head." The 14-year-old joined the fight.

Several hundred Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania were accused of sexually abusing more than a thousand children, a grand jury report on Tuesday said, in an alleged “cover-up” described as “sophisticated” by the state’s attorney general.

Over the course of a two year investigation, launched by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, a grand jury heard several witness statements and pored over documents from six dioceses in the state.

Those dioceses included Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton. Upwards of 300 “predator priests” stand accused of the decades-long abuse, the report said.

“The cover-up was sophisticated. And all the while, shockingly, church leadership kept records of the abuse and the cover-up,” Shapiro said at a news conference. “These documents, from the dioceses’ own ‘Secret Archives,’ formed the backbone of this investigation.”

It's possible that the "real number" of abused children could be "in the thousands" due to missing records or other victims who feared speaking about the allegations, according to the grand jury's report.