Man accused of murdering 11-year-old at July 4 BBQ in DC was released under coronavirus jailbreak

The same flat-earth “science” being used as a pretext to criminalize Americans for not wearing masks has been used to release violent criminals. Now, another one of those released from jail under coronavirus jailbreak policies has been charged with murder in the nation’s capital.

July 4 weekend was a horrible bloodbath for black children across many of our nation’s prominent cities. As I chronicled each of the cases last week, I predicted that most of the suspects would be repeat violent offenders, gun felons, parole violators, or all of the above. Well, that appears to be the case in the horrific D.C. shooting on Independence Day that left 11-year-old Davon McNeal dead.

McNeal was helping his mother at a neighborhood barbecue when a group of drive-by shooters fatally shot him. D.C. police have now arrested two suspects, have issued warrants for two more, and are waiting on a fifth.

During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Peter Newsham announced the arrest of 18-year-old Daryle Bond of Southeast D.C. and noted that he has a violent criminal history. Later that day, Christian Wingfield, 22, was arrested. Warrants have been issued for Marcel Gordon, 25, and Carlo General, 19, and they are still at large. Just this past spring, General was arrested on felony possession of a handgun, but rather than being jailed, he was placed into Maryland’s growing supervised probation program.

Marcel Gordon is a 25-year-old from Southeast D.C. who has two prior gun arrests as well as multiple other charges.

