Man Accused Of Killing Black Police Captain Once Got 7-Year Jail Sentence. Never Served A Day In Jail.

The man who the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested this week for allegedly murdering retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was previously convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison in 2014 — but never spent a day inside of a jail cell.

“Stephan Cannon, 24, was sentenced to seven years for felony robbery but the judge gave him a break,” Fox 2 reported. “Cannon got probation under what’s called a suspended execution of sentence (SES). Court records show Cannon then violated probation — twice — and got two more breaks. He never went to prison.”

Dorn was killed last week while he was guarding a pawnshop from looters amid the violent riots that broke out across the nation in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Stephan Cannon […] and the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of Murder 1st, one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & two counts of Armed Criminal Action,” the department said in a statement. “Bond not allowed. – READ MORE

