Malkin: Hillary’s Comments on Trump Voters Way Worse Than Calling Them ‘Deplorables’ (VIDEO)

CRTV host Michelle Malkin ripped Hillary Clinton Tuesday over her comments in India that labeled President Donald Trump’s supporters as wanting to move the country “backwards.”

“You didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women getting jobs, you don’t want to see that Indian-American succeeding…whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it,” Clinton said of Trump’s pitch to Americans.

Malkin said on “Fox and Friends” that Clinton’s remarks denigrated the minds of female voters in red states.

“We don’t do well with married, white women [either],” Clinton said at the India Today Conclave. “Part of that is an identification with the Republican Party and [an] ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son… believes you should.” READ MORE

