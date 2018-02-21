Male Producer Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Assault In New Documentary

David Parfitt, who worked with Harvey Weinstein as a producer on “My Week with Marilyn,” has accused the disgraced studio head of physically assaulting him during production.

Parfitt came forward with his claim in a new documentary called “Working With Weinstein” that will air in the United Kingdom on Tuesday night, Deadline Hollywood reports. As Parfitt describes it, the assault was the result of artistic disagreements between the producer and Weinstein, who tried to micro-manage the award-winning musical.

“When we actually got through the main shoot and into the test, he decided it wasn’t enough Marilyn’s film and that he wanted more Marilyn,” Parfitt recalls. “The scores came in at the end of the test and they were very good, and I think he’d expected it to be not good. In his fury about it doing so well when he thought it wouldn’t, he physically assaulted me. We were talking at the back of the theater after the audience had left, but the Miramax crowd were around, and he pinned me up against a Coke machine and threatened all sorts of stuff. It was very scary. But he was just furious that the film in our version had worked.” – READ MORE

