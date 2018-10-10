Male Feminist Who Kicked Pro-Lifer Gets Arrested. Guess What His Rap Sheet Reveals?

The male feminist featured in a viral video roundhouse kicking a woman for having the audacity to hold pro-life views was arrested by Toronto police on Saturday.

Jordan Hunt, 26, has been charged with eight counts of assault and seven counts of mischief under $5,000, says a Toronto Police news release.

Hunt is seen in a viral video clip viciously assaulting pro-life leader Marie-Claire Bissonnette on September 30 after she confronted him for allegedly vandalizing pro-life signs. Bissonnette has since asked the public to pray for Hunt since he is “also loved by the Father.”

This apparently isn't the first time Hunt has assaulted a pro-life woman before. The Toronto Police press release further alleges that Hunt pushed a female pro-life demonstrator into a pole in August

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh's parents, wife, and two daughters