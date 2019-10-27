Malcolm Nance: Trump May Be After Obama, Biden, Clinton, Brennan — ‘Ultimate Distraction to Steal an Election’

MSNBC national security analyst Malcolm Nance on Friday floated the possibility, without evidence, that the Department of Justice’s newly-launched criminal investigation into the origins of the agency’s Trump-Russia probe could be “the ultimate distraction to help steal an election.”

“WARNING: I heard a DC rumor fm a close Trump source in May 2017 he wanted to charge Obama, Biden, Brennen & Clinton w/treason over Russia. Now with Barr as AG this may be crazy but viable. It could incite civil unrest…the ultimate distraction to help steal an election,” Nance wrote on Twitter.

WARNING: I heard a DC rumor fm a close Trump source in May 2017 he wanted to charge Obama, Biden, Brennen & Clinton w/treason over Russia. Now with Barr as AG this may be crazy but viable. It could incite civil unrest…the ultimate distraction to help steal an election. #Standby https://t.co/2NEwetZrWz — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 25, 2019

The Justice Department had previously considered it to be an administrative review, and Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to lead the inquiry into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. It is unclear when Durham’s inquiry shifted to a criminal investigation.

Durham is examining what led the U.S. to open a counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign and the roles that various countries played in the U.S. probe. He is also investigating whether the surveillance methods and intelligence gathering methods used during the investigation were legal and appropriate. – READ MORE