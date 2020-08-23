Make That Two: Dr. Birx Says Voting In Person Will Be Safe

Americans have voted in person during every conceivable circumstance including pandemics. We event voted in person successfully during the Civil War.

A week ago, White House COVID task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said voting in person for this November’s election will be safe as long as masks and distancing are used.

Now another member of the COVID task force. Dr. Deborah Birx, agrees.

“If you go into Starbucks in the middle of Texas and Alabama and Mississippi that have very high case rates, then I can’t say that it would be different waiting in line in the polls,” Birx said.

Of course, she cautions that masks must be worn and social distancing must be adhered to. “I know there’s a way but you really do have to pay attention,” she added.

So that’s two of the most high-profile members of the national COVID task force agreeing that voting in person this fall can be done safely. – READ MORE

