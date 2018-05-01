True Pundit

Make No Mistake: Leftists Loved The Michelle Wolf Hate Fest

Posted on
Make no mistake, the mainstream Left couldn’t get enough of Michelle Wolf’s hatefest this past weekend; the intellectually honest ones have defended her against the critics.

“Michelle Wolf got it just right,” said Molly Roberts at The Washington Post. “Here are Michelle Wolf’s boldest moments at the White House Correspondents Dinner,” announced Carla Herreria at HuffPo.

None of Michelle Wolf’s behavior or her support from the Left should surprise anyone. Keep in mind, these are the same people who keep referring to late-night comedians engaging in the same level of mean-spiritedness on a nightly basis as “bold,” “brave,” and “America’s last defense.” – READ MORE

At the White House Correspondents Dinner this past weekend, comedienne Michelle Wolf delivered a hate-filled, mean-spirited monologue in which she mocked WH Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her looks, dropped an abortion joke, and made absolutely no attempt at partisan unity.

