Make No Mistake: Leftists Loved The Michelle Wolf Hate Fest

Make no mistake, the mainstream Left couldn’t get enough of Michelle Wolf’s hatefest this past weekend; the intellectually honest ones have defended her against the critics.

“Michelle Wolf got it just right,” said Molly Roberts at The Washington Post. “Here are Michelle Wolf’s boldest moments at the White House Correspondents Dinner,” announced Carla Herreria at HuffPo.

They call you liars. They call Mexicans rapists. They call Muslims murderers. They support white supremacists. But someone calls them out on what they do, & suddenly they’re heroes for not walking out. https://t.co/B9aT7moy2C — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 29, 2018

I attended the WHCD last night. Donald Trump has so poisoned the atmosphere by attacking the disabled, gold star parents, Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks, women, the press, the rule of law that a comedian who simply tells the truth is offensive? She’s joking. He’s not. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 29, 2018

Kudos to @michelleisawolf for making the #WHCD circle jerk as painful and awkward is it deserved to be. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 29, 2018

None of Michelle Wolf’s behavior or her support from the Left should surprise anyone. Keep in mind, these are the same people who keep referring to late-night comedians engaging in the same level of mean-spiritedness on a nightly basis as “bold,” “brave,” and “America’s last defense.” – READ MORE

