Make America Love Again! Dating Site For Trump Supporters Launches

Have you ever wanted to Make America Great Again, but were too afraid that you just couldn’t do it alone? Well, a new site called “Trump.Dating” promises to help you hook up with other Trump supporters — in more ways than one.

The dating site, unveiled this week, promises to help the president’s super-fans connect in romantic relationships by discovering their shared commitment to making America great again, and their shared love of sticking it to leftists in extended Twitter rants.

“Political leanings are part of each and every person’s foundation,” said Sean McGrossier, Trump.Dating’s founder, told The Daily Caller. “Every Trump supporter in America right now knows how hostile the political climate is, forced to hide our loud-and-proud support for the president in colleges, restaurants, chatrooms, and more. With Trump.Dating, users do.” – READ MORE

