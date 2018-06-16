Majority Whip Steve Scalise Joins President Trump in Opposition to Paul Ryan’s Amnesty Bill

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Opposes House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Amnesty Plan, His Office Confirmed To Breitbart News On Friday. Scalise Joins President Donald Trump In Opposing The Ryan Amnesty Plan, Which Is Scheduled At This Time For A Vote Next Thursday In The House.

“Scalise did not, in fact, whip the compromise legislation today, and he does not intend to whip any immigration bill unless it has the support of President Trump,” Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine told Breitbart News. “He will not support immigration legislation that the president opposes.”

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office continues to decline to answer whether he will stand with President Trump or with lame duck Paul Ryan’s amnesty plan. But now, it is clear the House GOP leadership team is divided, as Ryan is the only member of the leadership team on record in favor of this amnesty plan the speaker put forward, all as President Trump came out in strong opposition to it on Friday morning.

Trump, on Fox and Friends, said that he “certainly wouldn’t sign” the lame duck Ryan’s amnesty bill if it ever made it to his desk. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1