Majority of Republicans Would Toss Their Support Behind Trump if He Ran in 2024, Poll Shows

It has been three weeks since Election Day and over two weeks since all major news outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to push unsubstantiated widespread voter fraud claims.

Now, a new survey published on Tuesday by Morning Consult is revealing that the majority of Republican voters polled would toss their support behind Donald Trump if he were to run again in 2024.

If the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held today, 54% of Republicans said that they would vote for Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, 12% of voters said they would support Vice President Mike Pence, while 8% showed support for the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Four percent of respondents said they would support Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) or former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. – READ MORE

