Majority Of Republicans Say Trump ‘Rightfully Won’, Election Was Rigged: Poll

A majority of Republicans said the 2020 election was rigged and President Donald Trump was the rightful victor, according to a Wednesday poll.
A total of 73% of respondents said Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the election, but when the question was rephrased to “rightfully won,” 52% of Republicans said Trump was the winner, according to Reuters/Ipsos poll. Approximately 68% of Republicans said the election was rigged, while 16% of Democrats and 33% of independents said the same, the data revealed.
Fifty-Five percent of U.S. adults characterized the Nov. 3 election as “legitimate and accurate,” which is down from 62% in a similar poll conducted after 2016’s voting tallies, according to the data. A total of 28% of respondents said the presidential victor was declared through “illegal voting or election rigging,” which is nearly a two-fold increase from the 16% of Americans who said the same in 2016, Reuters reported.
The poll was administered in an online format to 1,346 people — 598 were Democrats and 496 were Republicans, according to the news wire. The data has a measure of accuracy of plus or minus five percentage points, Reuters reported.
