Majority of Britons Think Woke Royals Harry and Meghan Should Be Stripped of Titles

The majority of Britons believe that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, should be stripped of their titles, following a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey where the woke couple accused a member of the royal family of racism.

A Deltapoll study taken three weeks after the interview found that 58 per cent of Britons believe Meghan and Harry should have their royal titles removed.

At a ratio of less than one to two, just 28 per cent disagree, according to a report in The Mirror on Tuesday.

The findings are largely in line with other polling data. A survey commissioned by the Daily Mail and published in early March found that the majority (51 per cent) think that they should have their titles removed, compared to 28 per cent who disagreed.

A British YouGov poll from mid-March found that public opinion for Meghan and Harry had never been lower.

The Mirror reports that last month, Buckingham Palace officials were holding crisis talks to discuss whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should lose their titles following the interview in which they made the claim that a member of the royal family had discussed the colour of their then-unborn son Archie and that Meghan had been denied mental health support.- READ MORE

