Major Iowa newspaper endorses Warren, says she will ‘treat truth as something that matters’

The Des Moines Register announced its 2020 Democratic Party primary endorsement on Saturday, and the honor went to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Who would make the best president at this point in the country’s history?” the newspaper asked. “At a time when the economic deck has become so stacked against working Americans that the gap between rich and poor is the highest in more than 50 years? At a time when a generation of war has stressed military families and sapped the treasury?”

The newspaper responded, “The Des Moines Register editorial board endorses Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses as the best leader for these times.”

The Register went on to assure readers that Warren — who has pledged to dismantle the private insurance industry and impose an unconstitutional wealth tax — “is not the radical some perceive her to be.”

The endorsement stated that Warren and all the other Democratic candidates could “make a fine president” and that each one, including the Massachusetts senator who’s notorious for fibbing, would “treat the truth as something that matters.”

Yes, the Des Moines Register’s editorial board argued that the same Elizabeth Warren who spent decades falsifying her ethnic heritage would champion facts and truth if she were elected president. – READ MORE