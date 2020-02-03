Major airline to sever ties with chocolate supplier over the owner’s pro-life, Christian views

Swiss Air Lines is said to have nixed its relationship chocolate manufacturer Läderach over its owner’s affiliation with pro-life, Christian causes, LifeSiteNews’ Martin Bürger reported.

The airline had a business relationship with chocolatier Läderach that spanned over a decade, providing passengers with small boxes of its world-famous chocolates as a way of saying thanks for flying with the airlines.

Now, after months of protests from activists, Swiss Air has decided to sever ties with the chocolate-maker and will stop distributing its truffles and other sweets in the first half of 2020.

The owner of Läderach, Jürg Läderach, is also the president of Christianity For Today, an evangelical organization based in Switzerland. The company’s CEO, Johannes Läderach, is also on the board of CFT. The organization is a sponsor of various March for Life rallies in the European nation.

On its website, CFT also promotes traditional marriage between a man and a woman, reinforced by a Christian foundation, as the backbone of civilization. The organization also calls for parents to instill Christian values in their children and the protection of human life—from conception in the womb to natural death.