Mainstream Media’s Coverage of Trump Was 90 Percent Negative in 2018

Three key mainstream media outlets offered 90 percent negative coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration during their evening newscasts in 2018, according to a report released Tuesday by the Media Research Center (MRC).

It’s no secret that mainstream media reporters and pundits haven’t been thrilled with the Trump administration — and the president often rails against the “fake news media” and their biased coverage.

But MRC listened to and analyzed evening newscasts from purportedly unbiased networks — ABC News, CBS News and NBC News — and found the coverage to be “incessantly hostile” midway through Trump’s first term in office.

“At the midpoint of Donald Trump’s first term, the establishment media’s obvious hostility shows no signs of relenting, but polls show this negative coverage has had no discernible impact on the public’s attitudes toward the president,” Rich Noyes, MRC research director, wrote in his report.

Noyes noted that roughly 23 million people watched these newscasts each evening.

Approximately 28 percent of all airtime was devoted to covering the Trump administration in 2018, for a total of 87 hours — down from 99 hours in 2017.