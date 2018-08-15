Mainstream media tries to ‘rewrite history’ to credit Obama for Trump accomplishments

Since President Trump took office, the economy is booming, according to such reliable sources as federal agencies, analysts and data from the private sector.

That may not be good enough for the press, however.

The news media is seeking to “rewrite history” to credit former President Barack Obama for this feat, says one major business publication.

"The stronger the economy gets under Trump, the more desperate his critics are to hand credit over to Obama. Even if that entails changing the past," says an Investor's Business Daily editorial. "A recent New York Times story says it all: 'An economic upturn begun under Obama is now Trump's to tout'."

What’s the price of 57 million babies? $3.5 trillion dollars, according to Chelsea Clinton.

The former first daughter praised abortion during a “Rise Up For Roe” event, referring to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing the practice.

“Whether you fundamentally care about reproductive rights and access, right, because these are not the same thing,” Clinton said.

“If you care about social justice or economic justice, agency – you have to care about this, right?

"It is not a disconnected fact, to address this t-shirt of 1973, that American women entering the labor force from 1973 to 2009 added three-and-a-half trillion dollars to our economy. Right?" she said, connecting the entrance of women into the workforce with abortion.