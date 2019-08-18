Mainstream media silent on disturbing org behind Ilhan Omar’s, Rashida Tlaib’s trip to ‘Palestine’

Miftah, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed was funding their trip, is an extremely anti-Semitic Palestinian advocacy group with ties to Palestinian terrorism. The organization even once promoted Neo-Nazi material and the doctrine of “blood libel,” which claims that Jews used Christian blood in the Jewish Passover, according to the Washington Examiner.

However, you would not learn about the group’s extraordinary anti-Semitism from the mainstream media.

To the credit of the New York Times, the newspaper published an op-ed from staff opinion writer Bari Weiss that described Miftah "has proudly praised female suicide bombers and pushed the medieval blood libel."