Mainstream media ignore report of Joe Biden’s brother facing fraud allegations

The mainstream media has downplayed another scandal involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

A new report revealed legal problems and allegations of possible fraud involving former Biden’s brother, James, on Monday – but anyone who relies on the mainstream media would have no idea.

In the latest instance of the Democratic primary front-runner’s family members’ dealings drawing scrutiny amid his presidential bid, James Biden’s business with medical companies – including Americore Health – led to allegations that he potentially engaged in fraud and traded on his brother’s name, Politico reported early Monday.

CNN and MSNBC completely ignored the story on air through Tuesday afternoon. ABC, NBC and CBS skipped the story on their evening and morning newscasts, too.

Several prominent members of the mainstream media have been accused of favoring Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Media Research Center’s NewsBusters, which first reported that network newscasts have skipped the story about Biden’s brother, wrote that “nets are doing their best to bury the scandal.”

James Biden reportedly convinced Americore that he could use his political clout to deliver a significant influx of cash in the form of an investment from the Middle East and even convinced the company to take on financial burdens including a six-figure loan to James that he has yet to repay. – READ MORE

