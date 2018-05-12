Mainstream Media: Democrat’s November Blue Wave May Be Only A Ripple

New political data shows Democrats’ best case scenario may be just taking the House and not the Senate, according to Axios. The incumbent party historically has taken losses during the midterm elections, and Republicans are expected to be no different, except that their losses may be less significant than many previously thought.

Axios reports: President Trump’s low approval numbers and heightened enthusiasm among Democratic voters both point to Democratic success in November. But it probably won’t be a wave of historic proportions, based on Cook Political Report’s latest predictions. At best, it could allow them to win the House while barely shifting the Senate at all.

A CNN poll published this week reports Democrats have been steadily losing their edge over Republicans.

From CNN: The Democrats’ advantage in the generic ballot dipped from 16 points in February to six points in March to just three points now. The party’s advantage has waned among enthusiastic voters as Republican enthusiasm has grown (in March, 36% of Republican and Republican-leaning registered voters said they were very enthusiastic about voting; that’s up to 44% in the new poll… – READ MORE

