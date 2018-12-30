Maine governor scribbles ‘stolen election’ on certificate confirming Democrat’s election win

Outgoing Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage took a swipe on Friday at a Democratic candidate’s victory in a controversial House race, writing “stolen election” next to his signature on the certificate confirming the election result.

LePage certified the victory of Democratic Rep.-elect Jared Golden after Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a two-term Republican congressman, conceded to his opponent on Christmas Eve following a contentious legal challenge.

“I’ve signed off on the [Maine’s 2nd congressional district] election result as it’s no longer in federal court,” LePage wrote in a tweet, attaching of the certificate with the phrase “stolen election” next to his signature.

“Ranked Choice Voting didn’t result in a true majority as promised-simply a plurality measured differently. It didn’t keep big money out of politics & didn’t result in a more civil election,” he added.

The controversy over the race stems from Maine's "ranked-choice" electoral system, where, if no candidate receives an outright majority of the votes, a second tally is triggered. In that case, the second and even third choices of some voters are added to the total count.